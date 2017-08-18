University YMCA collecting items for Dump & Run Sale

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The University YMCA is encouraging Champaign County residents to drop off gently-used, unwanted items on August 19 to help benefit the 16th Annual Dump & Run Sale.

Officials say residents may drop off their items at the U of I Stock Pavilion, located at 1402 West Pennsylvania in Urbana, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Accepted items include:

- Furniture

- Dishes

- Glassware

- Pots & pans

- Small household appliances

- Computers

- Electronics

- Bicycles

- Office & school supplies

- Nearly-new clothing

- Books

- Toiletries

- Lawn & garden items

- Artwork

- Vinyl & cds

- Musical instruments

- Sporting equipment

CRT televisions and monitors, non-working electronics and computer parts, washers, dryers, stoves, paint, car seats, sleeper sofas, mattresses, and large exercise equipment will not be accepted.

The items will then be resold at a fraction of the cost during the Dump & Run Sale, which will be held on August 26 and 27. Officials say the sale helps divert tons of reusable items from dumpsters and landfills every year.

For more information about the Dump & Run Sale, click here.