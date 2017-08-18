State Representative not seeking re-election in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois State Representative has announced she will not seek re-election in 2018.

In a statement released on August 18, State Representative Sara Wojcicki Jimenez says she will step aside after serving her current term, which ends on January 8, 2019. Representative Wojcicki Jimenez says she made the decision after "thoughtful consideration and discussions" with her family.

Representative Wojcicki Jimenez has served Illinois' 99th District since November 2015, when she was appointed to replace former Representative and current Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe.