Kids enjoy healthy pasta creation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Kids at the Illinois State Fair wolfed down some healthy food on Friday.

Chefs from the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel helped children put together a healthy version of macaroni and cheese using natural ingredients. Kids and adults worked together to add sauce made with real cheese to whole wheat noodles, with kale, tomatoes and mushrooms added in for a nutritional boost.

The children seemed to love their creation.

Mendoza says she came up with the “Culinary Kids” program in a joint effort with former comptroller Judy Baar Topinka, who died in December 2014. The two wanted to show that both sides of the aisle can work together.

“Obviously I was not expecting her early exit from this world,” Mendoza said. “We started our program back in 2013, and now that I’m comptroller, we (can) continue the legacy of Judy Baar Topinka.”