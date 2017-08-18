Local festivals kick off on August 18

ILLINOIS (WAND) - As the Illinois State Fair draws to a close, several other local festivals are just starting.

The Prairie Sky Music Festival will be held at Allerton Park in Monticello on August 18 and 19, starting at 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, garden tours, bird watching, and star-gazing. Admission costs $50 for adults, with children ages 12 and under able to attend for free. For more information about the Prairie Sky Music Festival, click here.

Additionally, the Mt. Zion Pony Express Days kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m. This year attendees will be able to enjoy a carnival, live music, races, tractor pulls, and a "precious baby contest."

Admission costs $2 per person per day, or $5 per person for a four-day pass. For more information about this year's event, click here.