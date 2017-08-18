Sixth man involved in woman's dismemberment sentenced

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A sixth man is headed to prison for his role in a woman’s dismemberment.

Donte Meeks, 27, recently changed a “not guilty” plea to “guilty”. Champaign County courts sentenced him to seven years in prison, with credit for over 450 days already served.

27-year-old Davion Hedrick, who prosecutors called the “ringleader” in the act, worked with five other men to cut up the body of Ashley Gibson after she died of an overdose. This happened in the aftermath of an April 2016 house party in Champaign.

Four men joined Meeks in receiving seven-year sentences. Hedrick will be behind bars for 15 years.