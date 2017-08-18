Police: Fight leads to arm injury in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone shot a man early Friday morning in Decatur.

At about 6 a.m., officers arrived in the 1300 block of E. Logan St. to find a man with a gunshot injury in his arm. First responders took him in for medical treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say several people were near the area of the shooting before it happened. A shot rang out as a result of a fight. Officers don’t know who fired it.

Police are still searching for a suspect as an investigation continues.