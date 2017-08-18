April EIU cold case still unsolved

CHARLESTON, Ill (WAND)- 23 year old Byron Edingburg was shot and killed on April 22 of this year at an off campus house party near Eastern Illinois University. Since, police are still unable to locate and arrest the shooter responsible.

Edingburg was supposed to graduate in May of 2017 before he was killed. Hundreds of witnesses were in attendance at this party but police have yet to get a breakthrough.

Detective with Charleston Police Dept. Tony West says, "we want to solve this we want to get the name of who is responsible and its going to take help from the public to do that, the student population at eastern possibly but definitely the public some of the people who were at that party "

Anyone with information call Coles County Crimestoppers at 345-8477.