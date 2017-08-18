ISP Trooper finds 4 pounds of heroin during traffic stop

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a large quantity of heroin was found during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

ISP officials say the traffic stop was made at about 10:55 a.m., just east of Vandalia. According to the preliminary investigation, an Illinois State Police Trooper performed a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Durango for improper lane usage. During the traffic stop, investigators say a search of the vehicle was conducted, during which the trooper found approximately four pounds of heroin.

Troopers say the heroin has a street value of about $648,000.

The driver, identified as Rosario Gonzalez, 54, was taken into custody, and is currently facing preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance trafficking, and improper lane usage.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.