1 severely injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one man injured.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Cedar Street at about 1:41 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, officer say they found a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury.

The investigation into this shooting is being handled by the Springfield Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers (217) 788-8427.