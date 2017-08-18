1 severely injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Springfield

1 severely injured in Friday afternoon shooting in SpringfieldPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Millikin football player dies after near-drowning
ROLLA, Mo. (WAND) – A Millikin University football player has died after a swimming accident.
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department investigators say a 2-year-old girl is dead.
-
How to View Eclipse Without Glasses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Solar eclipse glasses are deemed necessary for viewing but are increasingly harder to come by.
-
Railroad reports Elkhart derailment cause
Report: a broken weld let a switch move while the train traveled across it.
-
Police: Fight leads to arm injury in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone shot a man early Friday morning in Decatur.
-
Sixth man involved in woman's dismemberment sentenced
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A sixth man is headed to prison for his role in a woman’s dismemberment.
-
More than 100 pounds of marijuana found in McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The McLean County Sheriff's Office has announced deputies recently found a large amount of marijuana within the county's limits.
-
ISP Trooper finds 4 pounds of heroin during traffic stop
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a large quantity of heroin was found during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with punching, kicking pregnant girlfriend
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Paxton man is accused of kicking his pregnant girlfriend.
-
ISP arrests 2 in connection with death of missing woman
WILMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two men have been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Chicago woman.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
-
Safe alternatives to solar eclipse glasses
-
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
-
Decatur Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home goes on the market
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Taylorville
-
Monticello brewery opens with help of community
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Lincoln
-
Stomping out suicide
-
Infant Swimming Resource classes expanding in central Illinois
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-