SCHEELS donates 5K/10K proceeds to Ronald McDonald House Charities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Representatives from SCHEELS presented Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois with proceeds from a June 5K/10K fundraising run Friday morning.

Officials say the money was raised during SCHEELS' 5K/10K race on June 23. The check was presented by SCHEELS Marketing & Ginna's Cafe Leader Amy Beadle.

The money will be used by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois to help families in need. Officials say more than 400 families are served every year.

For more information about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois, click here.