WAND Two-a-Days: Sullivan-Okaw Valley

SULLIVAN -- It's Kerley time in Sullivan.

Former Cerro-Gordo Bement head coach Andy Kerley takes over for Hall of Famer Gerald Temples. In his first year at the helm the jovial coach will have one of the youngest teams in the Central Illinois Conference. The Redskins only have five seniors on the roster.

Sophomore Luke Harlan prepares for his first full year as the starting quarterback. He has some experience under his belt after seeing some time under center last year as a freshman. Expect a heavy dose of junior running back Luke Bowman, who figures to be one of the top playmakers on offense.

Click the video above to hear from first year Sullivan-Okaw Valley head coach Andy Kerley.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Head coach: Andy Kerley (first year)

Record in 2016: 3-6

Week 1 opponent: Kincaid (South Fork)