WAND Two-a-Days: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

ARTHUR -- With only three seniors and nineteen freshman, The Knights of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond are one of the youngest teams in the Little Okaw.

The good news - numbers are way up.

Head coach Dale Schuring says he has 37 players. That's the most they've had in a long time, and will allow for inexperienced players to develop through the JV ranks.

Their trio of seniors include QB/DB Will Cohan, RB/LB Marcus Vanausdoll, and RB/DB Kobe Wells. Vanausdoll led the team in rushing last year, while Wells was the leading receiver. Leading tackler Adam Day (junior RB/DB) is also back.

Click the video above to hear from Schuring, and Vanausdoll on the impact of having a bigger roster.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Head coach: Dale Schuring

Record in 2016: 2-7

Week 1 opponent: vs. Tri County