WAND Two-a-Days: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
ARTHUR -- With only three seniors and nineteen freshman, The Knights of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond are one of the youngest teams in the Little Okaw.
The good news - numbers are way up.
Head coach Dale Schuring says he has 37 players. That's the most they've had in a long time, and will allow for inexperienced players to develop through the JV ranks.
Their trio of seniors include QB/DB Will Cohan, RB/LB Marcus Vanausdoll, and RB/DB Kobe Wells. Vanausdoll led the team in rushing last year, while Wells was the leading receiver. Leading tackler Adam Day (junior RB/DB) is also back.
Click the video above to hear from Schuring, and Vanausdoll on the impact of having a bigger roster.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Head coach: Dale Schuring
Record in 2016: 2-7
Week 1 opponent: vs. Tri County
