SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – H.E.R.O is a Shelbyville group that encourages kids to put a stop to bullying.

Sandy Smith, started H.E.R.O as a Facebook pages to post inspiration quotes to encourage kids. H.E.R.O stands for Helping Everyone Respect Others.

However, the Shelbyville community responded to it differently and the group H.E.R.O became a community activist group to help put an end to bullying.

The group started with a small movie night, then it blossomed to more summer activities and fundraisers. The group raised over $1,500 to donate to Shelbyville School to bring an anti-bully speaker.

Angie Thompson is a mom, but also a committee member, and she says it teaches her daughter and how to interact with other kids who are different than her. She also agrees, that the group is meant to be accepting, it gives kids a re-enforcement that they are someone and no one can take that away from them.

A number of Shelbyville students apart of H.E.R.O. say they want to make a difference. Braiden Wallis, a 7th grader, says he was bullied and he knows how it feels to be put in that place. He wants to help change Shelbyville and make sure there is no bullying.

The quote ‘It only takes one, we ask you to be that one’ holds true for everyone involved in H.E.R.O. They’re main goal is to reach every kid and make them that one that will put an end to bullying.

The H.E.R.O Facebook page gives more information about volunteering and ways you can get involved.