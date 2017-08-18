Comptroller urging override of Senate Bill 1 Amendatory Veto

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is urging state lawmakers to come together and override Governor Rauner's Amendatory Veto of Senate Bill 1.

Schools throughout Illinois are supposed to receive their next general state aid payment on Sunday. However, with no funding formula in place, the payment can't be made to the schools.

On Friday, Comptroller Mendoza said, "This administration is doubling down on dysfunction, doubling down on disaster, and doubling down on dumb. We need to learn from our mistakes so that we never repeat them, and instead what we are seeing now is impasse 2.0, with the target not being our human service providers, but our children. When is this going to stop? Hopefully it stops on Wednesday with an override of the governors veto."

Governor Rauner issued an Amendatory Veto of Senate Bill 1 on August 1, stating he wants ideas proposed by the Illinois School Funding Reform Commission he established more than a year ago to be considered.

Lawmakers will be back in session on Wednesday.