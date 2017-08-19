Friday Frenzy Preview: Scrimmage Highlight Zone

Posted:
Senior receiver Aaron Inda takes a pass all the way in for a touchdown on Friday during Maroa-Forsyth's scrimmage. Senior receiver Aaron Inda takes a pass all the way in for a touchdown on Friday during Maroa-Forsyth's scrimmage.

Click the video above to see scenes from Friday night scrimmages at Maroa-Forsyth, St. Teresa, Mt. Zion, Eisenhower and Sacred Heart-Griffin!

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps