WAND Two-a-Days: Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

NIANTIC -- There are more towns in the Sangamon Valley/Tri-City program (six) than there are players with meaningful varsity experience (four to five).



Despite the fact the Storm has just two seniors, head coach Michael Lee has dealt with roster fluctuations before and his program has rattled off 7, 9 and 6 wins in the past three seasons.



This year Sangamon Valley will be anchored by lineman Marcello Gonzalez (a three-year starter), plus Luke Stacey, Nick Finley, Angel Fuentes, Caleb Rutherford and Nate Neideffer.



Mason Hemingway provides leadership at running back and linebacker, while Braden Summer will be a linchpin for the receivers and defensive backs.



Click the video above to hear from Coach Lee, Gonzalez, Hemingway and Summer about the Storm's effort to continue the program's run of three straight playoff seasons.





Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

Head coach: Michael Lee

Record in 2016: 6-4

Week 1 opponent: vs. Palestine