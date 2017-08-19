WAND Two-a-Days: Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

WAND Two-a-Days: Sangamon Valley/Tri-CityPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Millikin football player dies after near-drowning
ROLLA, Mo. (WAND) – A Millikin University football player has died after a swimming accident.
-
Police: Fight leads to arm injury in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone shot a man early Friday morning in Decatur.
-
ISP Trooper finds 4 pounds of heroin during traffic stop
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a large quantity of heroin was found during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department investigators say a 2-year-old girl is dead.
-
Sixth man involved in woman's dismemberment sentenced
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A sixth man is headed to prison for his role in a woman’s dismemberment.
-
Friday Frenzy Preview: Scrimmage Highlight Zone
Click the video above to see scenes from Friday night scrimmages at Maroa-Forsyth, St. Teresa, Mt. Zion, Eisenhower and Sacred Heart-Griffin!
-
Man and his dogs clean town as a game
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Danielray Pickrel and his dogs, Ernest and Repeat, are often seen skating around downtown Decatur with a trash can.
-
1 severely injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one man injured.
-
How to View Eclipse Without Glasses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Solar eclipse glasses are deemed necessary for viewing but are increasingly harder to come by.
-
Decatur Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home goes on the market
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) -- From the 100 art glass windows to the geometric woodwork, much of the home at 2 Millikin Place remains as it was in 1910.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Friday Frenzy Preview: Scrimmage Highlight Zone
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
-
Man and his dogs clean town as a game
-
Decatur Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home goes on the market
-
Safe alternatives to solar eclipse glasses
-
‘It only takes one, we ask you to be that one’
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Sullivan-Okaw Valley
-
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
-
Group wants Pana to Springfield four lane
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-