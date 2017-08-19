Fatal crash claims one near Matrinsville

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A fatal crash claims one near Martinsville on Friday evening.

Illinois State Police are investigation the crash that happened on 1-70E at Milepost 140.

Officials say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on 1-70, and come upon stopped traffic. The vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the back of the car in front of it, causing a chain of reaction pile-up with seven other vehicles. Police say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, all other drivers were taken to local area hospitals.

The section of road was closed for nearly 9 hours.

The crash is still under investigation.