Touch a truck event lets kids explore different vehicles

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Lutheran School Association's Parent, Teacher League hosted 'Touch a Truck' Saturday morning to give kids the chance to do something they usually would not be allowed.

The event was held from 9 a.m. until noon at the LSA parking lot.

Families gathered to find around 30 vehicles to explore. These vehicles ranged from a fire truck, an ambulance, police vehicles, dump trucks, a public transit bus, a tractor, and many different semi trucks.

Kids were allowed to get inside the vehicles and learn about what they each did.

Beth Tatum, the PTL organizer, said, "Kids usually are told no, don't touch that, you can't have that, and today it's all yes, you can do whatever you want. It's free reign."

Tatum said this was the first year for the event, but with a great turnout, she hopes to have it again.