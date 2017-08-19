Run honors those who gave ultimate sacrifice

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The 8th annual Run for the Fallen run/walk happened Saturday and honored men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country.

The event brought out hundreds. Each participant was given an American flag and a card with information about a fallen soldier from Illinois. Once the runner completes four laps around the truck, he/she planted the American flag in the end zone and rang a ball.

Bill Lair, one of the organizers for the event, says, "The bell is just kind of a symbol that we remember, and we're just trying to honor their memory and honor their families."

There are around 260 Illinoisans who have lost their lives in combat or because of combat. Lair says, "We want to this so people remember they were real people. It's not just numbers. We want people to remember those individuals."

One man who attended the event, started walking right when the event began, and by 9:30, he had already planted 13 flags. Larry Moseley, says, "I just want to give a little back for what these gentlemen have given, and all I'm giving is a little bit of time and sweat."

Many that attended the event were there to honor their own loved ones who have died like Vicky Culb. Culb's son, Corporal Derek Edinger, died in March of 2013. Culb wants her son to be proud of her for honoring those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. She says, "The scariest thing is that all these guys be forgotten and that nobody will remember what they did for all of us."

The run happened at Charleston High School football field.