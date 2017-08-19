4-year-old hospitalized after getting hit in the head with a rock

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 4-year-old is in the hospital after getting hit in the head with a rock.

Phylicia Cooper and her daughter Dalya Copper were driving down Jasper Street when a group of kids started throwing rocks into her car. Phylicia was going to turn around to hell at the kids, but when she looked back at Dalya she noticed her was bleeding.

They drove straight to the hospital. Dalya suffered from a skull fracture.

The kids who threw the rocks are still on the loose anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur Police.