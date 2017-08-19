Running never tasted so good

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Running is one way to work up an appetite.

The Taste of Champaign hosted their Pie Run on Saturday evening.

The 3.14 mile run course started and ended at the Taste of Champaign/Urbana. During the race participants enjoyed all kinds of different pies from local bakeries and restaurants with the community.

Participants got to chose their fate at the end of the race, get hit with a pit in the flying pie lane or pie free and avoid getting hit.