WAND Two-a-Days: Rochester

ROCHESTER -- The defending class 4A champions have their starting quarterback and center back, and that's it on offense.

Head coach Derek Leonard's high powered offense will feature nine new starters this season. Reloading is nothing new for the six time state champs.

"2011 I think it might've been the same - I had Wes Lunt and Zach Grant both starting, and maybe Cody Greer...so 8 out of the 11 there," Leonard said.

Senior quarterback Nic Baker is back for his second season as the starter. He threw for 2769 yards and 32 touchdowns last season.

Click the video above to hear from Leonard about the challenges of replacing so many starters on offense.

Rochester

Head coach: Derek Leonard

2016 record: 13-1, state champions

Returning starters on offense: 2

Returning starters on defense: 5

Week 1 opponent: @ Springfield Lanphier (Aug. 26)