Fire destroys semi-trailer off Greenswitch Road

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -  Decatur Fire responded to a fire off of Greenswitch Road around one on Sunday. 

Officials say a semi-trailer that was storing tires caught fire. The trailer was stored behind the old Svendsen's Auto Repair building.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.  

