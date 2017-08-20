Champaign man dead after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Early Sunday morning, Champaign Police responded to a parking lot in the 300 block of North Walnut Street for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officials say they found 30-year-old Terry Moore Jr. with a gunshot wound to the chest. Moore was transported to Carle Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m.

Champaign Police Detectives are investigating the incident and interviewing a potential witness.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.