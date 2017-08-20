WAND Two-a-Days: Sacred Heart-Griffin

SPRINGFIELD -- You'll be hard pressed to find a better one two punch on offense than Brian Adams and Tremayne Lee.

The Missouri Valley bound running backs return for their senior seasons, and they'll give opposing defenses fits in the CS8. Lee is committed to Southern Illinois, while Adams is committed to Illinois State.

First year starting quarterback Sam Sweetland might not have to throw the ball a ton with those guys in the backfield, but when he does he should be more than capable. Head coach Ken Leonard says the junior has one of the strongest arms they've ever had.

Six starters are back on defense, including stud safeties Joey Milbrandt and Spencer Redd. Grant Edwards is the lone returning starter on the line. The Cyclones have all the pieces for another dominant season in the CS8, and quite possibly enough fire power to make state for the fourth time in five years.

Click the video above to hear Leonard break down the strength of his defense.

Sacred Heart-Griffin

Head coach: Ken Leonard

Record in 2016: 13-1, state runner-ups

Points per game in 2016: 48

Points allowed per game in 2016: 15.7

Week 1 opponent: @ Jacksonville