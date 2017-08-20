Millikin football family comes together following death of teammate

DECATUR -- The Millikin football team hit the practice field with heavy hearts Saturday night, after the tragic death of sophomore wide receiver David Jackson.

Jackson passed away Thursday almost a week after nearly drowning at Fugitive Beach in Missouri. As a freshman Jackson was second on the team in receiving, with 606 yards. His twin brother Daniel is also on the team.

Click the video above to hear from head coach Dan Gritti, and quarterback Nicco Stepina, as they discuss how David will be remembered.