Cunningham Children's Home gets new addition

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana broke ground Sunday afternoon on a new Education and Recreation Center.

Around 180 people attended the ceremony including Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, Cunningham Board and committee members, and United Methodist Women from across Illinois.

The new building will serve as a multi-purpose building with a residential school, day school, a gymnasium, a kitchen, and a cafeteria.

Cunningham President and C.E.O. Marlin Livingston, says, "We have amazing administrators, teachers, and school staff who work diligently to meet the needs of our students. We have specialists who offer art, music, and recreational therapy in order to impact the well being of our kids while teaching them important life skills. We have kitchen staff that organizes every meal with the goal of making them nutritious and delicious for each kid. All of these people will be under one roof; working together to make sure that every child thrives.”

The organization has raised 62% of its $8.5 million, which means fundraising will continue. The 50,000 square foot facility is expected to open in a little over a year.