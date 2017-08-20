The final day for the Illinois State Fair

The final day for the Illinois State FairPosted: Updated:
Fire destroys semi-trailer off Greenswitch Road
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Fire responded to a fire off of Greenswitch Road around one on Sunday.
Millikin football player dies after near-drowning
ROLLA, Mo. (WAND) – A Millikin University football player has died after a swimming accident.
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department investigators say a 2-year-old girl is dead.
WAND Two-a-Days: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
ARTHUR -- With only three seniors and nineteen freshman, The Knights of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond are one of the youngest teams in the Little Okaw. The good news - numbers are way up. Head coach Dale Schuring says he has 37 players. That's the most they've had in a long time, and will allow for inexperienced players to develop through the JV ranks. Their trio of seniors include QB/DB Will Cohan, RB/LB Marcus Vanausdoll, and RB/DB Kobe Wells. Vanausdoll led the team in rushing...
4-year-old hospitalized after getting hit in the head with a rock
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 4-year-old is in the hospital after getting hit in the head with a rock. Phylicia Cooper and her daughter Dalya Copper were driving down Jasper Street when a group of kids started throwing rocks into her car. Phylicia was going to turn around to hell at the kids, but when she looked back at Dalya she noticed her was bleeding. They drove straight to the hospital. Dalya suffered from a skull fracture. The kids who threw the rocks are still on the loose anyone...
Police: Fight leads to arm injury in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone shot a man early Friday morning in Decatur.
1 dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one man injured.
WAND Interactive Radar
Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans only have to wait one more week for the total solar eclipse.
ISP Trooper finds 4 pounds of heroin during traffic stop
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a large quantity of heroin was found during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.
Cunningham Children's Home gets new addition
Friday Frenzy Preview: Scrimmage Highlight Zone
Safe alternatives to solar eclipse glasses
Man and his dogs clean town as a game
WAND Two-a-Days: Clinton
Overnight Forecast
