SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The final day for the Illinois State Fair on Sunday. 

All people could talk about was how good the weather was this year compared to the last. 

Ken Rase, a vender, says it couldn't have gone any better. Rase also says it's the people that make the fair the best. 

