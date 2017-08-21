Local Navy sailor among the missingPosted:
Local Navy sailor among the missing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local Navy sailor is among the missing when a US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided early Monday with an oil tanker east of Singapore.
Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans only have to wait one more week for the total solar eclipse.
Fire destroys semi-trailer off Greenswitch Road
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Fire responded to a fire off of Greenswitch Road around one on Sunday.
Millikin football player dies after near-drowning
ROLLA, Mo. (WAND) – A Millikin University football player has died after a swimming accident.
4-year-old hospitalized after getting hit in the head with a rock
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 4-year-old is in the hospital after getting hit in the head with a rock. Phylicia Cooper and her daughter Dalya Copper were driving down Jasper Street when a group of kids started throwing rocks into her car. Phylicia was going to turn around to hell at the kids, but when she looked back at Dalya she noticed her was bleeding. They drove straight to the hospital. Dalya suffered from a skull fracture. The kids who threw the rocks are still on the loose anyone...
Millikin football family comes together following death of teammate
DECATUR -- The Millikin football team hit the practice field with heavy hearts Saturday night, after the tragic death of sophomore wide receiver David Jackson. Jackson passed away Thursday almost a week after nearly drowning at Fugitive Beach in Missouri. As a freshman Jackson was second on the team in receiving, with 606 yards.
Man arrested for Champaign shooting, one dead
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Early Sunday morning, Champaign Police responded to a parking lot in the 300 block of North Walnut Street for reports of a shooting.
How to View Eclipse Without Glasses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Solar eclipse glasses are deemed necessary for viewing but are increasingly harder to come by.
Fire destroys semi-trailer off Greenswitch Road
Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois
Champaign man dead after shooting
Safe alternatives to solar eclipse glasses
Millikin football coaches/players remember David Jackson
The final day for the Illinois State Fair
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
Sunday's Forecast
Cunningham Children's Home gets new addition
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
