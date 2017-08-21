Local Navy sailor among the missing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local Navy sailor is among the missing when a US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided early Monday with an oil tanker east of Singapore.

Family members say Logan Palmer was on the ship and is one of the 10 members who are missing. Palmer was a graduate of Sangamon Valley High School.

The USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while the destroyer was making its way to a port in Singapore, according to Navy officials. The crash was reported around 5:24 a.m. local time.