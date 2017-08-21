Millikin opens new University Commons

DECAUTR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin University students are back on campus and this year they were welcomed with a new student center.

The new University Commons opened to the public and students on Monday. The building cost $27 million and blends together the Staley Library and student center functions into one location.

University Commons is an 87,000 square-foot building that will also house the Staley Library, Office of Student Development, Office of Inclusion & Student Engagement, WJMU Radio and the Oberhelman Center for Leadership Education.

The new commons is the largest building project in history on the university in terms of square footage with the exception of Shilling Hall, according to the university.

"The University Commons is a building that will transform Millikin University as it becomes the focus of so much learning and conversation for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and Millikin supporters and friends in the community," said Millikin President Dr. Patrick White. "The Commons will be our gathering place, the main street of our lives together, as our students grow as leaders and democratic citizens in a global environment."

