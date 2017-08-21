Police looking for suspects who threw rock at 4-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Police Department officials say they need help from public to find a group of people responsible for throwing rocks at a 4-year-old girl.

On Friday at 9:15 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 400 block of South Jasper Street. As the vehicle was driving past Johns Hill Park a group of people were standing on the sidewalk began throwing rocks at the car. A rock struck the girl who was in the car.

The 4-year-old was hit in the head, receiving a life-threatening skull fracture as a result.

Police say the individuals were described as black males in their teens. They were wearing white t-shirts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Dept. Juvenile Investigations at 424-2738.