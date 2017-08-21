Springfield man arrested for hate crime, aggravated battery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say one person was arrested on multiple charges after an incident at a bar on Friday.

According to Springfield police, Joseph Carlisle, 39, was arrested and faces preliminary charges of driving under the influence, aggravated battery, and committing a hate crime. Detectives say Carlisle was involved an an altercation at 411 Bar and Grill, during which Carlisle allegedly threw a drink at an Asian woman after making racist comments.

Carlisle is due back in court on August 31. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.