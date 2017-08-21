WIS hosts final workshop before August 23 job fair

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you're planning on attending State Representative Sue Scherer's job fair at Workforce Investment Solutions on Wednesday, you have one more opportunity to fine-tune your resume and interviewing skills.

Workforce Investment Solutions officials say they will host one more workshop at 757 West Pershing Road on August 22, starting at 1 p.m. Attendees will be able to work on resume writing and interviewing skills.

Workforce Investment Solutions Director Rocki Wilkerson says, "We have a lot of health care providers that are interested in hiring from kitchen help to housekeeping to CNA to medical assistant to LPN to RN."

Wilkerson also says other occupations that could need workers include trucking jobs and manufacturing jobs.

