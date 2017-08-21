Decatur Police Department taking stand against impaired drivers

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies across the state to take a stand against impaired driving this Labor Day.

Decatur police say they will increase patrols from August 21 through September 5 in an effort to keep impaired drivers off of the road. Additionally, officers will be on the lookout for other violations, such as speeding, distracted driving, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Decatur Police Sergeant Steve Hagemeyer says, "Driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs is a massive problem in Illinois with more than 300 people dying annually. Alcohol- or drug-impaired driving is not acceptable behavior. It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you go out. We make zero exceptions for impaired driving. There are just no excuses."

Police are urging those who will drink over the holiday weekend to designate a sober driver, or to use public transportation to get home safely. Motorists who see an impaired driver on the road are encouraged to call 911 and make a report.

