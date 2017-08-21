Ameren Illinois offering tips on avoiding utility scams

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois officials say they will offer seniors tips on avoiding scams and improving their energy efficiency during a workshop on August 22.

Representatives from Ameren Illinois will be at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center, located at 1430 North 22nd Street in Decatur, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. During the program, attendees will be able to learn more about the warning signs of a utility scam, how to protect themselves from these scams, and what to do if they become a victim.

Additionally, officials will provide tips on energy efficiency strategies that can help save customers money.

For more information about Ameren Illinois, click here.