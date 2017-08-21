Mosquito control operations to begin in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Mosquito Abatement District has announced it will take action against West Nile Virus-infected mosquitoes after increased numbers of infected mosquitoes found in traps placed in Macon County.

Officials say they will be implementing targeted adult mosquito control operations during the months of August and September, weather permitting. The operations will happen at or near dusk when mosquitoes are more active, and will follow Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Macon Mosquito Abatement District Director Sam Force says, "Adult mosquito control is an integral part of mosquito management and is used to break the cycle of West Nile Virus."

Officials also say that 35 West Nile Virus-positive mosquito batches have been detected in Macon County. However, no human cases have been reported in Macon County, and only four have been reported in Illinois this year.

