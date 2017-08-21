Champaign Man Charged with Murder for Weekend Shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): David Denson, a 28 year old champaign man, is being charged with 5 counts of first degree murder. This is in connection with a fatal shooting that happened around 4 o'clock Sunday morning.

"Officers were dispatched to a public parking lot located in the 300 block of N. Walnut St. just north of the news gazette building," Lt. David Shaffer says.

30 year old Terry Moore Jr., the victim, suffered a gun shot wound to the chest.

"The initial responding officers recognized that his medical condition was grave and several of them immediately began applying first aid and life saving measures," Lt. Shaffer says. "He was ultimately transported to the hospital where he expired there."

A little more than 12 hours later police arrested Denson for the 3rd homicide in Champaign this year. The killings are placing a strain on the police department.

"Homicide investigations are labor intensive," Lt. Shaffer says. "They require a lot of hours and a lot of effort by a lot of people and unfortunately that's not the only thing that we have to work on."

Denson plead guilty on August 10th to unlawful use of weapons by a felon. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison but was allowed to remain free until September 13th to get his affairs in order.

Denson is now in custody for the Sunday morning shooting. His bond is set at $1.5 million dollars.

