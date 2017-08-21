Illinois communities celebrate total solar eclipse

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Several central and southern Illinois communities celebrated Monday's total solar eclipse.

In Decatur, students and staff gathered at Millikin University to watch the eclipse. Eclipse glasses and solar lenses were used by those in attendance to safely enjoy the experience.

WAND News also participated in the festivities, handing out eclipse glasses to station visitors Monday morning. The glasses were provided by Decatur Public School District #61, and all glasses were handed out to visitors in 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, hundreds more gathered at the Champaign Public Library for a party. More than 500 pairs of eclipse glasses were distributed, and visitors were able to enjoy live music and food from food trucks prior to the eclipse. Officials also say the Library's summer curriculum also led up to the eclipse.

Deputy Director Brittany Michaels says, "We've been celebrating our summer reading program and the theme's been the sky's the limit. So all summer we've been celebrating space and astronauts - we had a moon rock as part of our NASA exhibition, we had an astronaut last week. And so today for our grand finale we have the eclipse."

Dozens of Shelbyville students were also able to participate in special eclipse-themed lessons planned by their teachers. First-Grade Teacher Theresa Clark says, "I hope they just remember it forever. I remember things from elementary school, and it was the things like this, the really special events. So I hope they just have fun, and when they're having fun, they remember things."

However, thousands gathered in Carbondale for one of the best views of the total solar eclipse. The southern Illinois city had the longest eclipse duration in the United States, at more than two minutes. Eclipse-themed events were held throughout the community, with many hosting their own viewing parties.