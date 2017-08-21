Lawmakers pushing to prohibit "penny-per-ounce" sugary drink tax

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One local lawmaker is pushing for a new state law that would prohibit additional taxes on sodas, fruit juices, and flavored waters.

State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) announced that she has co-sponsored House Bill 4083, which would prohibit local governments from implementing a "penny-per-ounce" tax on sweetened beverages. Representative Scherer says the tax is a "burden" on families struggling to make ends meet.

"As we're seeing in Cook County, the beverage tax is a misguided effort to increase costs for working families, and I refuse to allow such taxes to be implemented in our communities," said Representative Scherer.

The tax on sweetened beverages is only in effect in Cook County.