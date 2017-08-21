Yingying Zhang's family to speak on August 22

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The family of a University of Illinois scholar who was kidnapped in June 2017 is scheduled to speak to the public on August 22.

Officials say the family of Yingying Zhang will speak at a public event at The I-Hotel at 1:00 p.m. Topics will include the family's current condition, including the arrival of Zhang's mother and brother in Champaign earlier this month, as well as a letter sent by the family to President Donald Trump, and that purposes and usage of money gathered through the GoFundMe campaign.

Yingying Zhang's family also urges the community to continue their search for her. Zhang was last seen on June 9, 2017 at a bus stop on the University of Illinois campus. Federal and local officials arrested Brendt Christensen, 28, in connection with Zhang's disappearance.

The investigation into Yingying's disappearance is ongoing.