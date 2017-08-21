Warrensburg boy recognized for his good deeds

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - The bi-weekly Village of Warrensburg Board meeting started with a surprise to a 10-year-old boy.

Corey Maloney, the Village Mayor, and the Corn Festival Committee presented Brycen Stock with a Certificate of Excellence for all of his hardwork during the Corn Festival.

Tim Hoffman says, "It first started out as a favor. 'Will you go check out the trash cans in the park?' He took command of that role and he went with it. He took command of making sure the festival was clean and making sure the trash cans were clean as well."

Brycen said he did it because he wanted to help out the community, and it was an excuse for him to not be bored at home.

During the presentation of the certificate, the Festival committee all donated money to get Brycen gift cards to Casey's and Sky Zone. His family even received a gift for raising a boy with great values. A private donor will pay the family's water bill for one month.

At the Board meeting, Brycen's family was present to cheer him on and light up with joy.