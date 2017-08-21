Urbana police arrest 1 in Monday bank robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Busey Bank Monday afternoon.

Urbana police say officers were dispatched to the Busey Bank located on Philo Road in Urbana at about 4:21 p.m. for a report of a bank robbery. Upon arriving, officers spoke with witnesses, who reported that a man entered the building, brandished a handgun, demanded money from a teller, and left after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white male, about 50 years old with gray hair, and wearing a gray, long-sleeved Oxford-type button-up shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses, a mask, black hat, and black satchel.

As a result of the investigation into the robbery, Urbana police say Larry Graham, 50, was arrested near the 2900 block of Susan Stone Drive about one hour after the initial call. Graham faces a preliminary charge of armed robbery.

The investigation into this robbery is ongoing. If you have any information, you are urged to call Urbana police at (217) 384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.