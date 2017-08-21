Pawprint Ministries celebrating comfort dog birthdays

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Pawprint Ministries officials celebrated the birthdays of two of its comfort dogs on Monday.

Officials say Payton and Eli are turning four years old, and as a result the community came together to celebrate their job well done. Pawprint Ministries help train and supply comfort dogs to help people in our community who need some love and comfort.

Jennifer Dahn says, "We just started this three years ago, and to go from no comfort dogs to bounding at the seams with twenty comfort dogs in six different cities is outstanding. So it's really cool to see the dogs out in action and making a difference in our community everyday."

Additionally, Pawprint Ministries also worked to collect donations for their Change to Make a Change fundraiser on Monday.