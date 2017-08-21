Pawprint Ministries celebrating comfort dog birthdays

Pawprint Ministries celebrating comfort dog birthdaysPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Local Navy sailor among the missing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local Navy sailor is among the missing when a US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided early Monday with an oil tanker east of Singapore.
-
Springfield man arrested for hate crime, aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say one person was arrested on multiple charges after an incident at a bar on Friday.
-
Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans only have to wait one more week for the total solar eclipse.
-
Police looking for suspects who threw rock at 4-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Police Department officials say they need help from public to find a group of people responsible for throwing rocks at a 4-year-old girl.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Fire destroys semi-trailer off Greenswitch Road
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Fire responded to a fire off of Greenswitch Road around one on Sunday.
-
Shelbyville students watch eclipse
"I hope they remember it forever," said one teacher.
-
Millikin football player dies after near-drowning
ROLLA, Mo. (WAND) – A Millikin University football player has died after a swimming accident.
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department investigators say a 2-year-old girl is dead.
-
Man arrested for Champaign shooting, one dead
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Early Sunday morning, Champaign Police responded to a parking lot in the 300 block of North Walnut Street for reports of a shooting.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Local Navy sailor among the missing
-
Shelbyville students watch eclipse
-
Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois
-
Fire destroys semi-trailer off Greenswitch Road
-
Local Navy sailor among the missing
Champaign man dead after shooting
-
Millikin football coaches/players remember David Jackson
-
Safe alternatives to solar eclipse glasses
-
Run honors those who gave ultimate sacrifice
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-