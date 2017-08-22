WAND Two-a-Days: Pana

PANA -- The Pana Panthers have won at least a share of the South Central Conference title in each of the past two seasons. Last year's defense shut teams out five different times for an average allowed score of 14.1 points per game.



Now the challenge begins for second-year head coach Trevor Higgins: replace nine of those defensive starters.



On offense, Pana welcomes back a trio of All-Conference picks in quarterback Jacob Beeson plus fullbacks Ian Harbert and Jack Clark.



The offensive line must replace three starters, while experienced returners Kade Herbord and Connor Voudrie return to anchor the unit.



Pana will travel to Greenville (5-5 in 2016) in Week One before welcoming Roxana to Brummett Field the following week.



Click the video above to hear from Higgins, Beeson and Harbert on the 2017 campaign.

Pana Panthers

Head coach: Trevor Higgins

Record in 2016: 9-2, South Central co-champions

Points per game in 2016: 35.5

Points allowed per game in 2016: 14.1

Week 1 opponent: @ Greenville