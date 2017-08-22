Effingham's Gardewine called up to majorsPosted:
Effingham's Gardewine called up to majors
EFFINGHAM -- The Effingham High major league fraternity just grew by one more. Flaming Hearts 2012 graduate Nick Gardewine was called up to the Texas Rangers' big league club on Monday evening -- a move that caps off a whirlwind year for the 24-year-old reliever. Gardewine was in Class A as recently as 2016, and was pitching at Double-A Frisco when he got the call up to the majors. He will skip the Triple-A level and pitch out of the Rangers' bullpen. In Frisco this year the r...
