Effingham's Gardewine called up to majors

EFFINGHAM -- The Effingham High major league fraternity just grew by one more.



Flaming Hearts 2012 graduate Nick Gardewine was called up to the Texas Rangers' big league club on Monday evening -- a move that caps off a whirlwind year for the 24-year-old reliever.



Gardewine was in Class A as recently as 2016, and was pitching at Double-A Frisco when he got the call up to the majors. He will skip the Triple-A level and pitch out of the Rangers' bullpen.



In Frisco this year the right-hander posted a 2.41 ERA in 33.2 innings to go with 50 strikeouts, 12 walks and 4 saves.



Gardewine was drafted in the seventh round out of Kaskaskia College in 2013, where he was coached by Effingham native and Teutopolis graduate Mitch Koester as well as Arthur native Marcus Wilson.



He joins current New York Yankee and former Effingham star Chad Green in the major leagues, as well as St. Anthony alumnus Dan Winkler, a reliever who was just activated off of the 60-day disabled list by the Atlanta Braves on Monday.



Other Effingham major league connections include Brian Shouse, who pitched in the majors starting in 1993 and ending in 2009, and Newton Community High graduate Ross Wolf (born in Effingham), who pitched for three major league teams in 2007, 2010 and 2013.



One more small world connection: Shouse served as Gardewine's pitching coach at Frisco.



Gardewine's call up comes as a part of a flurry of roster moves Monday that included sending Phil Gosselin to Triple-A Round Rock and placing Matt Bush on the 10-day disabled list.