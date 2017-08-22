1 dead in Fisher mobile home fire

FISHER, Ill. (WAND) – One person has died following a mobile home fire in Fisher early Tuesday morning.

According to the fire department, four others were injured when a fire broke out on Angela Drive around 4:14 a.m.

Fire officials say they arrived on scene and located four people outside. They told them someone was still inside the structure. An adult male was found dead inside the mobile home after firefighters were able to put out the flames.

The coroner identified the victim as 57-year-old Anthony Crank of Fisher. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

One other person was taken by air to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of burns sustained during the fire.

Fire officials say there were four adults and a child at home. The surviving victims are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Over 30 firefighters were called to the blaze to help keep the flames from spreading to other homes nearby.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office are investigating. It’s not yet clear how the fire started.