2 sought in Ribeye restaurant armed robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Champaign need your help finding two people responsible for an armed robbery on Thursday.

Police say two suspects robbed The Ribeye at 1701 S. Neil Street. A 61-year-old man said he was leaving the restaurant when he was struck from behind by two masked men. He was told to re-enter the building.

The victim was forced to open the safe and the robbers took two bank bags with cash.

Police say the first robber was described a 20-year-old black male. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing dark clothing, blue jeans, gloves and a mask featuring white letters. The second robber was described as a 20-year-old black male. He is 5-10. He was wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask.