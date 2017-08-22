Forsyth welcoming new store to area

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – A new store is coming to the Village of Forsyth.

On Tuesday, the village announced Casey’s General Store will begin construction on a fuel station and convenience store at 111 E. Cox Street.

"Casey's General Store is an especially exciting addition to Forsyth for a couple of reasons," says Village of Forsyth Community & Economic Development Coordinator Andrew Zupkoff.

The Casey’s store joins Menards along the Route 51 corridor. Plans are still in the works for more stores in the coming years through a TIF district.

Forsyth also welcomed new stores to the Hickory Point Mall earlier this month, including Sunrise Bakery, Knockerball Max and Hibbett Sports.