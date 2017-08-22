Arrest made in Decatur Friday shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect is behind bars after a Friday morning shooting, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Semaj L. Griffin for firing a gun at another man and striking him the arm during an altercation that morning.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of East Logan Street. Police say Griffin lives in that area.

Sworn statements say, Griffin was attempting to defend himself when he saw another man pistol-whipping the victim. The man dropped the gun and Griffin fired it in the direction of the fight.

Griffin told police he was not aware that he struck someone. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm and released.

Court records show that Griffin is being held on a $150,000 bond on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.