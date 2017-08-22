'Spoofing' scam making way through Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Charleston residents are being warned by police about a possible phone scam.

The scam involves a call “spoofing” the phone number to make it look like Adams Funeral Home is calling them. The caller then claims to be selling medical alert bracelets.

Adams Funeral Home told police they are not doing any phone solicitations.

Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up and contact police immediately.

